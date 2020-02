NWS Huntsville confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Lauderdale County Wednesday evening

A line of damaging thunderstorms moved through north Alabama Wednesday evening, knocking down trees and damaging buildings in Lauderdale County.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed Thursday afternoon that a tornado embedded within the line of storms touched down Wednesday evening in the Green Hill community of Lauderdale County.

According to the NWS, the EF-1 tornado produced maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It was on the ground for 3.75 miles, and it was 400 yards wide at its maximum width.

The damage reports and radar imagery below illustrate the power of the storm.

This garage was destroyed by a tornado on Co. Rd. 375 in the Greenhill community Wednesday evening. The storm also uprooted trees nearby but surprisingly, the barn next to it was hardly damaged. #valleywx @whnt @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/wqlfKrofka — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) February 13, 2020

Daylight definitely makes a difference when looking for storm damage. Didn’t even notice this when driving home last night. @whnt #valleywx @simpsonwhnt pic.twitter.com/WlzMEX7ZfL — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) February 13, 2020

#Valleywx #ALwx Northwest #Alabama damage report: trees down on CR 144 in Lauderdale County near Green Hill https://t.co/HKer8StyTI — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) February 12, 2020



















Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

NOUS44 KHUN 132224 PNSHUN ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-140600- PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 424 PM CST THU FEB 13 2020 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 02/12/2020 TORNADO EVENT... .GREEN HILL TORNADO... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.75 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 02/12/2020 START TIME: 5:13 PM CST START LOCATION: 7 NNE KILLEN, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA START LAT/LON: 34.9674 / -87.5054 END DATE: 02/12/2020 END TIME: 5:17 PM CST END LOCATION: 3 WNW LEXINGTON, LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA END LAT/LON: 34.9837 / -87.4424 SURVEY SUMMARY: AN EF-1 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN WEST OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 25, IN THE GREEN HILL COMMUNITY, DURING THE EVENING OF FEBRUARY 12, 2020. TREES IN A FORESTED AREA WEST OF CR 25 WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE OCCURRED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF CR 25 AND TURRENTINE ROAD, WHERE PART OF THE ROOF ON A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WAS REMOVED, A CINDERBLOCK SHED WAS DEMOLISHED, AND TWO SMALLER SHEDS WERE COMPLETELY DESTROYED. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTHEAST TO THE INTERSECTION OF CR 363 AND 144, WHERE MOST OF THE TREES SURROUNDING A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WERE SNAPPED OR UPROOTED. THE TORNADO APPEARED TO WEAKEN SOMEWHAT AS IT CONTINUED NORTHEAST TO THE INTERSECTION OF CR 33 AND 39, WHERE SHINGLES WERE BLOWN OFF SEVERAL SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES AND MORE TREES WERE SNAPPED OR UPROOTED. NUMEROUS TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED ALONG CR 39, FURTHER NORTHEAST ALONG CR 369, AND AGAIN ON CR 39 AS THAT ROAD TURNS TO THE NORTH. THE LAST EVIDENCE OF DAMAGE WITH THE TORNADO WAS TO A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME ALONG CR 464. NOTE: THERE WERE OTHER POCKETS OF ISOLATED DAMAGE NEAR THE TORNADO, BUT THAT WERE TOO FAR FROM THE CONCENTRATED PATH OF WINDS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE TORNADO PATH. THESE ARE CONSIDERED TO BE STRAIGHT-LINE WIND DAMAGE. IN ADDITION, DAMAGE RESUMED WITHIN A FEW THOUSAND FEET OF THE TENNESSEE STATE LINE. AFTER DISCUSSION WITH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE, THIS IS THOUGHT TO BE STRAIGHT-LINE WIND DAMAGE. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES. EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.