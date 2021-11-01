NW-SCC to start West Florence Scholarship Fund

FLORENCE, Ala. — A new scholarship, aimed at residents in public and income-based housing in West Florence, is starting up thanks to a private $100,000 donation to the Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation.

The scholarship will be available to graduating high school seniors and adults wanting to further their education.

“We look forward to serving the residents of West Florence through this scholarship, which will provide access to life-changing educational opportunities,” said NW-SCC Director of Advancement Katie Smith.

“We will continue our work to raise money to grow the fund and help more people make their education dreams a reality,” Smith continued.

The scholarship will get off the ground with a kickoff event on Saturday, November 6 at 11 a.m. at Cypress Pointe Playground and Ballfield in Florence. The event is co-presented by the foundation and Florence City Council District 1 representative Kaytrina P. Simmons.

“The new Scholarship will open up opportunities for so many to be able to further their education after high school,” said Simmons. “It’s a contribution to a student’s success. This will position one to become marketable and more competitive in the workforce and showcase their education and skill set! It will also make a difference for generations to come in their quality of life!”

The scholarship will be first awarded during the 2022-23 school year. Prospective students can find more information on applying for the scholarship here.