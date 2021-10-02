NW-SCC to host three COVID-19 vaccine clinics in October

NW-SCC nursing student, Kirstin Wilson, gives the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic with Helen Keller Hospital this past spring.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

The college’s clinics will be held on October 5, 14, and 19 in the Patriot Center on the Shoals campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Each one is open to students, staff members, faculty, and the general public free of charge.

All the clinics will administer first and second doses of the Pfizer, along with boosters for those eligible through Helen Keller Hospital.

Appointments can be made at the links below, but walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.

October 5 – https://forms.gle/xkqVYtC4hDKjm6CS8

October 14 – https://forms.gle/foJDQ5mL7W2EzceS8

October 19 – https://forms.gle/JJUt9FL7QpCkuFmb7

Face coverings will be required to attend a clinic.

Due to age restrictions, only those 12 and over will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine with 12 and 13-year-old participants required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Booster doses will be available for the following groups that have completed the primary series at least six months ago:

Individuals 65 and older

Individuals 18 through 64 at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection

Individuals 18 through 64 whose institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19 puts them at a higher risk of serious complications

For more information, visit nwscc.edu.