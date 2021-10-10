NW-SCC to host Patriot Days on Shoals, Phil Campbell campuses

(WHNT) — Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host a Patriot Day on two of its campuses this month.

The special events will be held on Wednesday, October 20 at the Shoals campus and Tuesday, October 26 at the Phil Campbell campus. Both days’ festivities last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patriot Days are special days set aside for new, current, or prospective students to tour the campus, get assistance with admissions or financial aid, ask questions, and have an opportunity to register for spring courses.

Attending students will also be eligible for giveaways. Vendors and food trucks will be on-site.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to welcome prospective and returning students to campus for a fun event and help them get ready for the spring,” said NW-SCC Assistant Dean of Student Services, Dr. Crystal Reed. “We want to help them with any part of the process that is difficult for them and show them what an amazing college experience they can have at Northwest-Shoals.”

Signups for Patriot Days can be found on nwscc.edu. In-person registration is also available in Building 127 of the Shoals campus and Building 301 of the Phil Campbell campus.