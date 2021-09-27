NW-SCC to host benefit concert for Metallica Scholars Initiative

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Foundation will host a benefit concert next month with proceeds going toward its Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The concert will be held on the Shoals campus on October 21 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m. The featured acts include Iron Horse and The Fiddleworms.

Both bands are local to the Shoals, and Iron Horse even crafted a Metallica cover album in 2003.

Tickets are already on sale for the show. General admission runs from $10 to $20 with student tickets at $5 with proof of a college ID. Children 12 and under get in free.

NW-SCC is among nine schools chosen for the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which supports students in advanced manufacturing and construction majors.