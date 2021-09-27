NW-SCC to host benefit concert for Metallica Scholars Initiative

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — The Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Foundation will host a benefit concert next month with proceeds going toward its Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The concert will be held on the Shoals campus on October 21 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m. The featured acts include Iron Horse and The Fiddleworms.

Both bands are local to the Shoals, and Iron Horse even crafted a Metallica cover album in 2003.

Tickets are already on sale for the show. General admission runs from $10 to $20 with student tickets at $5 with proof of a college ID. Children 12 and under get in free.

NW-SCC is among nine schools chosen for the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which supports students in advanced manufacturing and construction majors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News