Nursing students partnering with Helen Keller Hospital to provide COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – January 18 was the first day that Alabama residents 75 and older could receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) nursing faculty and students worked with Helen Keller Hospital staff to administer vaccines to area residents.

NW-SCC nursing students were vaccinated at Helen Keller Hospital last week, and some of them helped hospital staff vaccinate about 250 residents Monday.

According to NW-SCC Director of Nursing, Brittney Humphres, it is a privilege for NW-SCC students to be able to give back to their community. When nursing faculty and staff found out that they could help with the clinic many of them jumped at the chance.

“Situations like these are why you choose to become a nurse,” stated Humphres. “We know our community is suffering from this pandemic, and assisting with this clinic allows our students to contribute toward making a positive difference for some folks who are in the high-risk category.”

More vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place in the next few weeks. Helen Keller will send out more information as those dates draw closer.