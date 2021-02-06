Nursing homes battle turnover & short staffing, colleges trying to help fill demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Nursing homes across the state report they’ve been struggling with staffing long before the pandemic. Now with demand for medical personnel rising, nursing homes are left competing with major hospitals for qualified workers.

The nursing facilities are fighting two battles. Keeping their COVID-19 susceptible patients safe and finding room for Baby Boomers.

“The common answer if somebody says, do you have enough money? You always say I’d always like a little bit more. With a nursing home, do you have enough staff? I would always like a little bit more,” said John Matson, the spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

Matson says there hasn’t been a formal pandemic impact study just yet, but any problems nursing homes have now, likely existed before COVID-19. One such hurdle, finding qualified employees.

“Just like any other employer we are competing for a limited labor pool,” said Matson who points to all the economic opportunities Madison County is experiencing.

Before the pandemic, the Nursing Home Association started initiatives to recruit for various medical positions. Including one-stop-shop job boards and partnerships with community colleges.

At Drake State Community & Technical College they are revamping their certified nursing assistant program to direct students to nursing homes in 6 weeks for clinicals to meet job demand.

“You will have students coming into nursing homes for clinicals. You will have students that are coming in working on their certified nursing assistant, their license practical nursing. Social workers, all kinds of different disciplines,” said Matson.

Students often get scholarships to progress from a CNA position to a higher-paying job through their employer. According to nursing home managers, this process sometimes leaves a revolving door and a constant need for people willing to commit to caring long-term for the elderly.

“We know this work is physically, mentally and emotionally demanding. It is something that is very rewarding. Because you know you’re helping somebody walk again or die with dignity,” said Matson.

A few nursing home managers told NEWS 19 they lost employees to hospital systems offering more money and better benefits.

If you are interested in making a difference in the life of many seniors in a community, click here for TONS of valuable information.