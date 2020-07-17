Nurse hopes to see revised state school reopening plan include student health and safety details

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – After an hours long state school board meeting Tuesday, Governor Ivey has requested that the state superintendent present a revised, comprehensive school reopening plan by Friday.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers and members of the Alabama Association of School Nurses say they would like some of their ideas incorporated.

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he’d like to give each of Alabama’s 1,440 schools $50,000 to help them implement their own COVID-19 health and safety plans.

Alabama senators Jim McClendon and Bobby Singleton along with the association of school nurses collaborated on a separate plan.

Kristine McClary, Legislative Liaison for the Alabama Association of School Nurses, said the plan will cost $150 million to execute. But she believes it will give state schools more than just generic guidance.

“We requested that $150 million dollars from the CARES Act, which comes from the federal government. We’re asking for that for the school nurses, the testing equipment, and the thermal scanning,” McClary explained.

The school nurse said under the senators’ Safely Opening Schools or SOS Program, COVID-19 tests for students would be optional for schools.

McClary believes its imperative that all schools are given equal resources, and a solid plan for spending the money they receive. Because some administrators may not know where to start.

“I think part of our concern was they might not even really know what to do,” explained McClary. “We didn’t want to leave superintendents floundering and trying to come up with solutions on their own. ‘How do I put an isolation room in? How do I test? What am I supposed to use to screen?'”

She said she believes Governor Ivey wants the best alternative for students ahead of their first day of school.

“However that looks. If thats our plan, if its Dr. Mackey’s plan, if it’s pieces of both,” the school nurse said. “I think she really just wants to get something settled and in place, so we can get the funds sent out, so we can start working on it because schools going to start in a couple weeks now.”

According to McClary, at the end of the day though the reopening plan pertains to an educational setting, preventing the spread of an infectious disease is a task for healthcare professionals. McClary said educators deserve thought out plans with details crafted by those who work in that field.