Numbers down and better vaccine days coming, health officials say

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Crestwood Hospital’s CEO said Wednesday that COVID-19 numbers are moving in the right direction in Madison County.

Dr. Pam Hudson said at Wednesday’s news conference that key indicators health officials follow are all on the decline. Those indicators include the daily number of positive tests, the number of people seeking tests and asymptomatic people who test positive.

Hudson said the hospitals still have a high number of hospitalized patients who in intensive care and on ventilators, and people should remember that hospitalization in ICU carries about a 9 to 10 percent chance of dying from the disease.

“It’s better to not get sick at all,” Hudson said. “It’s better to prevent infection.”

One way to prevent infection is the vaccine. Hudson said vaccines are being given as quickly as possible, but shipments are not coming in as frequent as health officials would like. She said she believes more providers will be available soon, and one-dose vaccines could help streamline the process soon with emergency authorization.

“I think within a few weeks we will see a number of new vaccine sites — doctor’s offices, pharmacies, that is what we’re being told — and I think when that happens some of the concerns that people have about not being able to get their vaccine will dissipate and it’s going to be more about catching a ride to the pharmacy or getting an appointment with your doctor to get that,” Hudson said.

Hudson said people can watch for public service announcements online for the latest information about the vaccine, and she encouraged people to register at multiple sites for a vaccination. She asked that people who do that and do get a vaccine then have their names removed at other sites to make things easier.

“The supply I think will stabilize,” Hudson said. “That’s what we’re hearing. It’s just frustrating that Alabama doesn’t seem to be getting as much as we think we need.”