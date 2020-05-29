Now is not the time to be complacent about COVID-19, officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Numbers of positive COVID-19 cases have stayed relatively low in Madison County while other parts of the state have struggled, but health officials said Friday it’s not the time for people to let their guard down.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there’s a risk of fatigue in getting the message out about safety measure to prevent the disease’s spread, but it’s still vital that people follow social distancing, sanitizing and face covering guidelines.

Madison County’s numbers have remained relatively low compared to some surrounding counties like Morgan and Marshall counties, where multiple cases have been reported recently. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the county is prepared, and that people have to decide how they’re going to respond to the information that’s given to them about the disease.

“Yes, we’re surrounded,” Strong said. “We’ve got counties surrounding us that are having spikes that we haven’t seen yet. So I believe we’re prepared for whatever tomorrow may hold, but I do think that we’ll see additional cases in the days and weeks ahead.”

Landers also stressed the importance of those getting tested for COVID-19 isolating themselves until results come back, even if they are asymptomatic. They can’t be forced to stay home until they test positive, Landers said, but health officials do recommend people stay home if they’re awaiting test results.

“Once you’re tested, you need to assume you’re positive until you’re proven to not be positive.” she said.