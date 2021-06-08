Now Hiring! Parkway Place to host mall-wide job fair on June 17

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a job? The Parkway Place is hosting a mall-wide job fair on Thursday, June 17, from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

More than a dozen stores throughout the mall are participating to fill more than 100 immediate job openings ranging from full-time, part-time, key holder, and management positions.

Participating employers will be located on the lower level of the mall in center court and throughout the mall at store entrances.

Applicants should be ready for on-site interviews and have resumes on hand.

Participants include: The Children’s Place, Build-A-Bear, Lane Bryant, Chick-fil-A, Dillard’s, Belk, Buckle, and more.

You can find a full list of participants and details of the event on their website here.