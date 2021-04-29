November trial date set for Elkmont teen charged with killing his family

ELKMONT, Ala. – A 16-year-old charged with killing five family members will go to trial later this year.

The trial date for Mason Sisk is set for November 1, 2021, according to his attorney.

Sisk was arrested in September 2019 after Limestone County Deputies said he confessed to a shooting that killed his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 6-month-old boy.

The family members were shot at their home on the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont.

Sisk now faces one count of capital murder of two or more victims and 3 counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.

Sisk was 14 at the time his parents and three siblings were shot to death at their home.