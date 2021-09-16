Not One More Alabama gears up for its End Addiction Huntsville Walk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Not One More Alabama is hosting its End Addiction Huntsville Walk Saturday, September 18 to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of addiction. NOMA hopes the event brings people together to celebrate those in recovery, support those who are struggling and remember those who lost their lives to overdoses.

“Our mission is to create a backdrop for the conversation to talk about the fact that addiction is a big issue for many people,” says NOMA Co-founder Patty Sykstus.

The 4th Annual End Addiction HSV Walk (formerly End Heroin HSV) begins at 10 a.m. at Big Spring Park, downtown Huntsville and goes through 12 p.m.

“Although there are so many sad and negative stories, there will be many powerful hopeful stories that will come out of this day that we encourage anybody whether they have personally been impacted by addiction, know somebody that’s been impacted by addiction or maybe are one of the lucky ones that haven’t really had it impact their life. Come down and learn come and educate yourself,” says Sykstus.

NOMA is bringing together over 35 addiction resource organizations for the community.

“Maybe they have a loved one, a family member that’s struggling, maybe they themselves are having a hard time so there will be lots of resources,” says Sykstus.

The walk will feature a Circle of Hope Recovery Countdown.

“Where we basically start with people who have 25 to 30 years of recovery and start counting down to that person that might have 24 hours one hour and we recognize them and we form a circle and it’s just a really powerful moment to help recognize the work people are putting in their recovery,” says Sykstus.

There will be a memorial area to honor loved ones lost to the disease of addiction.

“We want to make sure those families have a place and space to remember those loved ones and come together in community with other people who have lost somebody and be able to be there as a group and remember them,” says Sykstus.