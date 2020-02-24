Not a runner? That’s okay at ‘The Race for the Rest of Us’ 0.5k

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Beer lovers, partygoers, and top underachievers are invited to meet in downtown Huntsville for the 3rd annual 0.5k on March 14th.

Organizers say attendees can walk, skip, leisurely stroll, roller skate, or whatever it takes to cross the finish line. They say to make sure you don’t spill your beer.

The race kicks off around 1:00 p.m. at 109 Washington Street SE right after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Saturday Schedule:

9:00 am – 11:30 am Block Party Shenanigans

11:30 am – 1:00 pm St. Patrick’s Day Parade Viewing & Block Party Shenanigans

1:00 pm – 2:00pm The 0.5k

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Block Party Shenanigans

Every dime raised will go to support a North Alabama Gold Star Widow.

Tickets:

$25 – The Baseline Ticket: You will get a T-Shirt, a 0.5k Sticker, a medal and the feeling of knowing you did something really great for someone else.

$35 – The Sprinter’s Challenge: The winner of the Sprinter’s Challenge will get some serious bragging rights. You will also get a T-Shirt, a 0.5k Sticker, a medal and the feeling of knowing you did something really great for someone else.

$50 – The VIP: You’ll not only get a ride on the ALL NEW Rocket City Rover, you’ll also get a T-Shirt, a 0.5k Sticker, a medal and the feeling of knowing you did something great for someone else.

Registration ends March 7th.

This family-friendly run is presented by the Mojo Radio Show and Canvas, Inc, and sponsored by Miller’s Tavern.

Need more information? Click here.