Norwegian border collie trained to fetch 90 toys by name

A six-year-old border collie in Norway is proving just how smart dogs are.

Her name is Whisky and her owners trained her to learn the names of 90 different toys and fetch them on request.

During an experiment with scientists from Budapest, Whisky's owners would tell her to get the "colorful rope" or "small frisbee," and she would go fetch it.

They took it a step further and also named some of Whisky's toys after people because she just had too many.

During the research, Whisky proved in tests that she knew the names of at least 54 of her 59 toys.

Scientists say this proves that our dogs may be learning more from us than we think.