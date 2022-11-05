MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Northwest Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) hosted a community service program fair on November 5th.

The fair was created by the NW-SCC Upward Bound Trio program. Their goal is to give underprivileged and first-generation college students the tools they need to succeed.

NW-SCC Upward Bound Program Manager, Dr. Jamie Flanagan, told News 19 that it’s extremely important to make these services available to their students.

“Just because someone may come from a disadvantaged background, that doesn’t mean that that’s the end to their story,” Flanagan said. “We want to expose them to opportunities that they may not have otherwise been able to have.”

The fair allowed 15 different service organizations to speak with students.

Flanagan said that this is the first time that NW-SCC has hosted a fair like this, and that they hope to make it an annual event.