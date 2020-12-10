Northwest Regional Airport announces new flights to Pensacola starting at $59

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Northwest Alabama Regional Airport announced Wednesday its expanding destinations to include Pensacola, Florida.

According to the release, the new route will offer North Alabama travelers affordable, non-stop service to Florida and South Alabama’s beaches with Boutique Air.

The new service will begin December 15, 2020, with fares to Pensacola starting at $59.

You can visit https://www.boutiqueair.com/ to view the new flight schedule and book your flight.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our air service from the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport (MSL), said Boutique Air CEO Shawn Simpson. “Adding the new flight to Pensacola is an exciting step in growing our service in Muscle Shoals, and we hope the community will take advantage of this new opportunity.”

The Northwest Alabama Regional Airport currently offers commercial flights in partnership with Boutique Air, which has been providing direct routes to Atlanta and Nashville.

“For years, we’ve consistently seen an overwhelming demand for a beach flight from the Muscle Shoals community,” said Barry Griffith, Airport Director at MSL. “Our team has been hard at work securing this flight for months in the making, and we expect it to be very popular.”

The release says Boutique Air is a leading airline to smaller, secondary cities throughout the United States.