FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Four of the five women charged in connection to the death of an infant at a daycare in Red Bay have pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

The women were recently indicted on charges related to the death of 4-month-old Autumn Wells. Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox confirmed that the child was taken from the Tiny Tigers Daycare to a local hospital in a private vehicle on March 9.

Emergency officials pronounced the child dead at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Hannah Grace Letson, Payton Nicole Gann, Teia Kay Gann and Angelene Chamblee all entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records. Madison Jade McCalpin was also scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday, but court documents do not show whether or not she has entered her plea.

According to court records, the cause of death for the infant was being left on their stomach on a “Boppy” pillow for an extended period of time.

Payton Gann and Madison McCalpin were both charged with manslaughter and false reporting to law enforcement.

Payton Nicole Gann

Madison Jade McCalpin

Teia Gann and Hannah Letson were both charged with tampering with a witness, while Letson was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Angelene Chamblee, the owner of the daycare, was charged with six counts of child care act violation and two counts of forgery.

Hannah Grace Letson

Teia Kay Gann

Angelene Chamblee

All of the women were arrested in June after grand jury indictments were returned in May. They each made bail and were released from jail later that same day. Payton Gann was released on a $30,000 bond, while McCalpin was released on a $25,000 bond.

Teia Gann was released on a $1,000 bond, Letson on a $2,000 bond and Chamblee was released on a $10,000 bond.

Following Wells’ death, the Alabama Department of Human Resources conducted an investigation along with the Red Bay Police Department.

A jury trial has been set for four of the women, excluding McCalpin, for August 8 at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse. A pretrial docket is scheduled for July 27 at 1:15 p.m.