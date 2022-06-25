RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) – One of the five women accused of the death of a 4-month-old infant will receive a youthful offender hearing.

Madison Jade McCalpin was only 17 when the death occurred at the Tiny Tigers daycare in Red Bay. The infant’s cause of death was being left on their stomach, on a “Boppy” pillow, for an extended period of time.

McCalpin was arrested and charged with manslaughter and false reporting. On June 10, she was indicted along with the four other women. On June 15, she was released.

The four adult women, Hannah Grace Letson, Payton Nicole Gann, Teia Kay Gann and Angelene Chamblee, all entered a plea of not guilty on June 21. No court documents show whether or not McCalpin entered a plea deal.

McCalpin’s youth offender hearing date was set for September 12, 2022. It will be held at Franklin County Courthouse in Russellville.