LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was found shot to death on County Road 161 in the Hatton community Wednesday evening.

A post on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Facebook states that officers arrived at a call for an unresponsive woman in the 2300 block of County Road 161 around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon further investigation, she was found to have a gunshot wound to the head.

A suspect has been identified by investigators, according to LCSO, and they are currently being held at the sheriff’s office.

The victim will be transported to the Forensics Lab in Huntsville for the cause of death to be determined.

No further information is available at this time.