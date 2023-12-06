MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Mississippi woman has been charged with murder for stabbing her husband in a Moulton motel, according to the Moulton Police Department.

Ashley Latrice Wright was arrested in Clarksdale, Miss. and charged with felony murder for stabbing Carl Dewayne Jones, 41, in the chest, killing him.

Police say they received a call concerning a possible dead person on November 30 around 8:30 p.m. at the Relax Inn, where they found Jones dead with a puncture wound to the chest. Through the investigation, MPD developed his spouse, Wright, as the suspect.

A warrant for Wright’s arrest and the Clarksdale, Miss Police Department took her into custody during a traffic stop. Wright was extradited back to Lawrence County on December 4 and is being held in the county jail, with no bond set.

On December 1, 2022, Wright was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend at that time in the chest – also at the Relax Inn in Moulton. The victim in that incident stated that he and Wright had been drinking when they began arguing over family issues, and claimed Wright then attacked him physically, grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Wright also left the scene of that crime, but was arrested after a firefighter spotted her on Court Street and charged with second-degree assault. That case was waived to a grand jury in February.

Wright’s attorney filed a motion asking for a court ordered mental evaluation on Wednesday. No court dates have been set yet in Wright’s case.