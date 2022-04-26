LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Waterloo town council has unanimously voted to appoint Allen Caddell as mayor after their previous mayor, Miranda Simpson resigned from the position for personal reasons.

Caddell will serve the remainder of Simpson’s term, which will end in 2025. Until then, Caddell told News 19 that he plans to capitalize on the town’s strengths and focus on its role as a prime vacation spot for people who want to escape larger cities.

“We have a lot of people that visit us for outdoor reasons,” Caddell said. “We have a lot of transients that come to Waterloo, especially on the weekend.”

Caddell was a member of the town council before being appointed as mayor. He added that he looks forward to working with the other Waterloo residents and taking in all of their suggestions.