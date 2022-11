FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department (FPD) is looking for help locating a man with an active warrant.

Authorities say 22-year-old Dallas Heath Borden has an active warrant out for third-degree domestic violence.

Borden is described as a white male, 5’9″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Photo: Florence Police Department

Anyone who can provide information on Borden’s location is encouraged to contact the FPD by phone at (256) 760-6610 or send them a Facebook message here.