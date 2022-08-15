FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Vina was killed on Monday morning in a motorcycle crash.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:55 a.m. on Monday, August 15.

Troopers say Brandon S. George, 39, of Vina was killed when his motorcycle hit a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Troy Mason, 76, of Hackleburg. George was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on County Road 88 in Franklin County, 10 miles east of Red Bay.