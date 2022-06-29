VINA, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a Vina man is facing multiple charges after shooting his girlfriend on Tuesday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a shooting on Garrison Hollow Road just outside of Red Bay on Tuesday, June 28.

Deputies say the victim in the shooting was first taken to Red Bay Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was ultimately transferred to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.

Officials say the shooter was identified as Shannon Dale Hacker of Vina, who had been in a relationship with the victim and even drove her to the hospital after the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hacker left the area after dropping the victim off.

He was arrested on Wednesday after a brief foot chase and was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Officials told News 19 Hacker was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. A bond has not been set.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said more charges will be added later.