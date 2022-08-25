TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tuscumbia City Council plans to vote next month to apply for a grant that would allow them to build an electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The project is possible because of a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority. If their application is approved, the TVA would pay for up to 80% of the total cost to build the station, but it will have to remain close to Highway-72.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood told News 19 that EVs and hybrid vehicles are becoming very popular, so they needed to become more accessible.

“We feel pretty confident that there is enough interest nationwide to have that sort of involvement in the market,” Underwood said. “The batteries are so efficient now and they work so well in the vehicles that we think it’s time.”

Tuscumbia City Council Member Katie Logan told News 19 that it’s an exciting project for the city.

“We’re helping people come and get their car charged, which you can’t do a whole lot in this area, and then they’re getting to spend time in our amazing downtown. So, to me, it’s a win-win,” Logan said.