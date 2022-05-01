LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Up to $10,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicki White.

The U.S. Marshals announced the reward in a tweet Sunday morning.

The pair, who are unrelated, were reported missing after leaving the jail Friday morning. White is charged with the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. White confessed to the murder in 2020 while in state prison for other crimes.

Vicki was the Assistant Director of Corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and had worked for the department for 16 years. During a press conference Friday evening, Sheriff Singleton said Vicki was highly thought of among her coworkers.

According to Singleton, Vicki left the detention center with Casey around 9:41 a.m. to go to the courthouse (a short half-mile drive) for a mental health evaluation for the nearly 7-foot-tall inmate. Though armed with a 9mm, Vicki was now alone with Casey, a “direct violation of policy,” Singleton said.

Saturday afternoon, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton released a timeline of the events leading up to, during, and after Casey’s escape, telling News 19 “Indications are, since no court appearance was scheduled, that [Vicki] White assisted in the escape.”

Regardless of Vicki’s involvement, Singleton said she could very well be in danger.

Singleton said Vicki, who has been with the department for 16 years, was supposed to drop off the inmate at the courthouse and then she said she would be going to seek medical attention because she wasn’t feeling good.

The vehicle they used was found around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Officials said no one realized the two were missing until 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies tried to contact Vicki but could not reach her and her phone was going to voicemail. Casey was not back at the detention center at this time either.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and FBI are assisting the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals in the investigation.

Connie Ridgeway’s son spoke to News 19 Saturday, saying he was shocked when the Lauderdale County District Attorney personally called him to tell him about the escape.

Anyone with information on Casey or Vicki’s location should contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757. If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted on the U.S. Marshals website or by calling (800) 336-0102.