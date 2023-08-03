LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a semi-truck in Northern Lawrence County, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that officers responded to a 2-vehicle accident at about 5:28 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 101 and County Road 314.

LCSO said that one of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck and one of the passengers of the other vehicle were taken by ambulance to the North Alabama Medical Center. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to the spokesperson.

State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the crash.