RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Russellville firefighters say they need certain equipment to serve their community the best way possible.

With help from the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2022 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, the department can now buy equipment to replace a vehicle that’s been in service for years.

The department is set to receive $362,857.14 from the grant program, something U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R) says he supported with a yes vote.

“All the folks that go in there and are the first to respond – I know it’s a tough job, and a lot of them do it because they enjoy helping the community. The funding is very limited from the state and local level. This is just a way for the federal government to work with the state/local governments to try and help these small departments that are sometimes very limited,” stated Aderholt.

The Russellville Fire Department plans to use the money to purchase a new mini pumper to replace a vehicle that has been in service since 1989.

Fire Marshal Justin Green tells News 19 that between maintenance and other issues, the vehicle needed a replacement as the unit plays a vital role throughout their coverage area.

“So our coverage area for grass fires is really around 70 square miles…roughly. That’s our main area we cover outside our city limits. We actually go out even further to back up other volunteer departments…this will go into those areas,” said Green.

Congressman Aderholt anticipates the fire department will receive the money sometime soon.

“They’ll let it be known where they want to spend that money…whether it’s a fire truck or what they’re planning to do with it. The funding will probably come through sometime this fall,” replied Aderholt.

Green says he’s grateful to federal and local leaders for this funding.

“I want to thank Congressman Aderholt for his support, Mayor David Grissom, and the city council. I also want to thank Chief Joe Mansell. We’re a small department, small town…some of these things are quite expensive. Without some grants, we probably couldn’t have gotten some of the stuff we’ve gotten in the past,” added Green.

Aderholt says the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department on Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne is also a recipient of the grant. He says the department will receive $71,843.80 – which will be used to buy new technical rescue equipment and equipment to fight brush fires.