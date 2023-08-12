COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An early morning wreck on State Route 247 has killed two men from Mississippi, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Logan J. Humphries, 23, of Golden, Miss., was killed when the 2014 GMC Sierra he was driving left the road near mile marker 15 and struck several trees. Humphries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the passengers, Mario Aguire, 22, and Alan V. Fernandez, 19, both of Belmont, Miss., were injured and taken to the Hellen Keller Hospital where Fernandez died from his injuries in the wreck, according to ALEA.

No further information is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.