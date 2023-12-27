FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) says two people are injured after an accident on County Road 22 in Franklin County.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the two-vehicle accident happened on County Road 22 about 2 miles west of Highway 43 in the Frog Pond Community. FCSO said the wreck happened near Richenson Farm Road around 5:43 p.m.

The sheriff said one driver was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the crash.