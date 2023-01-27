LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men were arrested after officers with the Narcotics Unit found over 13 grams of meth, narcotics, and paraphernalia in a Caddo home, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

On January 18th, agents with Lawrence County’s VICE/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the home of 39-year-old Justin Saint in the Caddo community. They were assisted by the Criminal Investigations and Patrol Divisions.

While executing the warrant, authorities say they found 42-year-old Eric Rollins Burgess in possession of illegal narcotics.

Agents say they recovered over 13 grams of methamphetamine, a number of hydrocodone and oxycodone, marijuana, and different packaging aids and materials.

Eric Rollins Burgess (Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office) Justin Saint (Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Burgess was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to the LCSO. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

LCSO says that Justin Saint was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

According to court records, both Saint and Burgess have bonded out.