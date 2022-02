TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Tuscumbia Police said a man was reported missing Saturday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Robert Robertson was last seen at his home around 10:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black nylon long sleeve shirt, with red and black plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s location should call Tuscumbia Police at (256) 383-3121.