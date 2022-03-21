TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tuscumbia City Council and Mayor Kerry Underwood announced a program to modernize and possibly rebrand Tuscumbia at the State of the City Address last week.

Some of the proposed changes include a new city logo, updating the commons, and improving areas of Spring Park.

The program is being led by the nonprofit organization DesignAlabama. They specialize in rebranding and modernizing smaller cities around the state, making the city a more popular tourist destination and assisting in economic development.

City council member Katie Logan told News 19 that the public’s ideas and opinions were heavily considered when DesignAlabama was creating this plan.

“They had an open public forum that we all came to and we said the things that we would like to see, our goals, our visions,” said Logan. “Then they went out, toured the city, came back with some drawings and ideas. At a second public open forum, they showed us those ideas.”

“Tuscumbia is very historical,” Logan continued. “We want to make sure that we stay in line with the feel of our city while also staying modern.”

Logan also said that no major changes will be made without the approval of their residents.

“It’s definitely going to be a big project with a lot of citizen input,” she continued.

All of the proposed changes are available to the public. You can find a link to DesignAlabama’s plan on the city government’s Facebook page.