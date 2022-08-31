LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Trinity man is facing several charges after injuring two Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one Moulton Police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said on August 30, around 5:15 p.m., they were called to a home on County Road 211 in the Trinity area because of threats made by 22-year-old Christian Tyler Parker. They explained the first Deputy on the scene found Parker on the second floor of the home and Parker started a fight with that Deputy.

A second Deputy arrived at the home and Parker also assaulted him, according to the sheriff’s office. Both deputies and a family member were able to restrain Parker until Moulton Police arrived.

While trying to handcuff Parker a Moulton police officer was also injured.

Parker was arrested and charged with:

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said one Deputy had a broken nose from the encounter, another had a broken hand and a Moulton Police officer also had a broken hand. All three were treated and released from the Lawrence Medical Center.

Parker was treated for dehydration at the medical center before being released back into custody, according to officials. He was then taken to the Morgan County Jail, his bond has not been set at this time.