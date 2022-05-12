LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Trinity man died after the car he was driving collided with a truck Wednesday evening.

William S. Posey, 34, was fatally injured when the 2019 Ford Fusion he was driving collided head-on with a 2006 Ford F-250, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash occurred on Lawrence County 227, approximately five miles east of Moulton around 5:30 p.m.

Posey was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further details were released as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Divison continue to investigate.