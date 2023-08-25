LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a trinity man was pronounced dead after an ATV wreck in Lawrence County.

ALEA said the wreck happened around 7:10 a.m. Friday and claimed the life of 48-year-old Kevin D. Coffey of Trinity.

According to the agency, Coffey was fatally injured when the 2019 Polaris Razor he was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. ALEA said Coffey was injured during the incident and transported to Lawrence Medical Center Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Lawrence County Road 370 near County Road 371, around five miles south of Trinity in Lawrence County, according to ALEA.

Authorities said no more information is available at this time as state troopers continue to investigate.