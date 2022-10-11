LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Trinity man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase and assaulted a sheriff’s deputy.

43-year-old Bradley DeWayne Smith was arrested late Monday night after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says he wouldn’t pull over for a deputy on Lawrence County Road 434.

During that pursuit, authorities say Smith rammed one of their patrol cars causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Both Smith and the deputy in the other vehicle were checked out at a local hospital.

Smith was booked into the Lawrence County Jail. He was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault on an officer, attempting to flee and elude, speeding, no insurance, driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage and no tag light.

Bond was set at $6,800.