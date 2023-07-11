LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 42-year-old Trinity man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Timothy Ryan Clough was arrested in April in connection to several incidents court documents say happened in March.

Clough is accused of sexually abusing a teen girl in her own home, allegedly forcing her into multiple sexual acts on different occasions, despite her multiple attempts to get away. He’s also accused of blowing marijuana smoke into her mouth.

After a report was made, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation. Once Clough was developed as a suspect, investigators say he fled the area. As the investigation continued, felony warrants were issued for his arrest.

On April 17, Clough was arrested with the help of the US Marshall Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Decatur Police Department.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree sodomy, five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, child molestation, chemical endangerment of a child, third-degree assault with bodily fluid and enticing a child.

Clough remains in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail on a $186,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 1.