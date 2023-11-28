RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) — The trial for a woman charged in connection to the death of a four-month old girl at a Red Bay daycare has been continued to February 2024.

Madison Jade McCalpin was charged with manslaughter and false reporting to law enforcement following the death of four-month-old Autumn Wells.

Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox told News 19 that the child was taken from the Tiny Tigers Daycare to the hospital on March 9, 2022. Emergency officials pronounced the infant dead at the hospital shortly after they arrived.

Court records obtained by News 19 in June 2022 state Wells cause of death was due to her being left on her stomach on a “Boppy” pillow for an extended period of time.

McCalpin was originally set to go to trial on December 11, with a pretrial hearing set for November 29. Court documents show Franklin County Circuit Judge Brian P Hamilton granted a motion to move McCalpin’s trial to the February docket.

The four other women charged in connection to Wells’ death are Hannah Grace Letson, Payton Nicole Gann, Teia Kay Gann and Angelene Chamblee, the daycare owner.

Chamblee was charged with six counts of child care act violation and two counts of forgery.

Payton Nicole Gann was also charged with manslaughter and false reporting to law enforcement. Teia Kay Gann and Letson were both charged with tampering with a witness. Letson was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Now, McCalpin’s pretrial/motion docket hearing is set for January 24, 2024, with a jury trial following on February 5, 2024. She is out on bond awaiting her trial.