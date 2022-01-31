TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial for a Colbert County man charged with capital murder will begin Monday morning, according to court documents.

Richard Kevin Hester is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old John Thomas “J.T.” Call in 2019.

Tuscumbia Police at the time said someone living near the scene reported hearing a gunshot around 9:45 that night. Detectives would find Call dead inside a white pickup truck that sat at the corner of John Street and Hobson Street.

He had a single gunshot wound.

Hester was arrested just days after the incident and booked into the Colbert County Jail and charged with capital murder. Tuscumbia Police did not say what led to the shooting

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Colbert County Courthouse.