FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A trial date has been set for a former Phil Campbell teacher and coach accused of having inappropriate relations with a student.

Jerry Jordan Benford, a former Phil Campbell High School employee, is set to face the charges against him on December 12 at the Franklin County Court House.

The 30-year-old was arrested on March 14, 2021, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with being placed on administrative leave from the school.

Jerry Benford (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Benford was charged with distributing obscene material, soliciting a sex act with a 17-year-old student, transmitting obscene material and being a school employee having sex with an underage student.

He was released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

Benford was arrested more recently on a charge listed as being a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

On June 23, 2021, Benford pleaded not guilty and waived his right to an arraignment hearing. A jury trial was most recently scheduled for October 17 but has now been continued for the December date.

Court records show that Franklin County Judge Brian P. Hamilton recently granted a request for Benford to travel to Atlanta for business.

A pretrial docket hearing is scheduled for November 29 at the Franklin County Courthouse.

Benford remains in the custody of the Franklin County Jail without bond.