MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to a single-car accident near Moulton on Friday night.

Officials say that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dylan M. Sutton, 24, of Town Creek, was killed when his car veered off the road and flipped about 10 miles outside of Moulton.

Sutton was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.