TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies responded to a 3-year-old being hit and burned with a hair straightener in Town Creek on Sunday.

Authorities with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say that they were called to an address where the girl had been hit several times with a hair straightener, leaving burns and welts all over her lower body.

By the time deputies arrived at the home, however, Jonathan Bryon Grimes had left with an adult woman, the 3-year-old victim and the victim’s sibling.

Later in the day, deputies located Grimes and the two children.

Officials say they saw signs of child abuse and after further investigation, Grimes was charged with torture/willful abuse of a child. There is also a possibility of other charges.