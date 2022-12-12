RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Tiffin Group announced on Monday they will reduce staffing levels for their motorhome business.

In a release from the Tiffin Group, President Leigh Tiffin say both the group and its subsidiaries have been experiencing “challenging RV market conditions” in recent months.

Tiffin said that they made the decision to “realign” the organization to navigate the “challenging” RV market.

“The communities in which we live, work and play are extremely important to us and are

always top of mind when confronted with economic conditions that could impact our business and team members,” said Tiffin.

The Tiffin Group says they provided resources to individuals who were impacted by the staff reductions, by hosting a job fair in partnership with local city halls that included the following:

Local employers who were able to provide employment opportunities.

Local colleges offer workforce training and opportunities to further education and grant opportunities to assist with the cost of tuition.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Services and the Alabama Department of Employment Services rapid response teams were available to answer any questions regarding future planning for employees.

Tiffin says they believe they’ve made a difficult decision but one they believe is necessary to support the team members and communities in the future. He also said they anticipate the day conditions improve and the business can expand again to serve the surrounding communities.