LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A third person has been charged in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of a former Lawrence County Commissioner’s son.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Maranda Harville, from Moulton, turned herself in to the sheriff’s office on a warrant for first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse.

Moulton resident Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder on Christmas Day in connection with the shooting death of 20-year old Gavin Hargrove.

Eldon Cordera Shelton was also arrested and charged in connection with Hargrove’s death. Shelton was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution in January.

Harville was released from the Lawrence County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are continuing to work this case as an active investigation.