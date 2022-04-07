FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department is retiring some of its force, but here’s the catch – they want your horse.

All joking aside, authorities in Lauderdale County are asking the public for horses.

PIO Chad Breedwell says some of the department’s horses are getting a little old, so they’re searching for a few younger recruits to train before they can send the career veterans off to enjoy their retirement.

The requirements for what the police department will accept are few.

In a Facebook post, FPD says they’re looking for Sorrel, Bay, Dun, Black, etc. gelding horses between 3-15 years old that are at least 15 hands tall. They prefer quarter horses or quarter cross, with grade horses also being acceptable.

Horses do not need to have any special training but do need to be broken.

If you think you have one (or a few) horses that fit the above criteria, contact Lieutenant Robby Talcott at 256-760-6581.