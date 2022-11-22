LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that Midtown Pharmacy and an ALFA insurance office were burglarized on June 11. Both businesses reportedly received heavy damages as a result of the crimes.

Investigators confirmed several items were stolen, including prescription medication.

LCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division worked with the FBI to identify a suspect, Marvin Clevon Ferguson, 41 of Houston, Texas, from evidence found at the crime scene.

Ferguson was arrested in Kansas in connection with another burglary investigation in October and was later extradited to Alabama.

Ferguson is charged with three counts of criminal mischief, five counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree theft of property. Ferguson was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.