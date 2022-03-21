LAUDERDALE, Ala. (WHNT) – Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is working at Wheeler Lake over the weekend to help clear debris that is still in the water from an F-1 tornado that damaged the area in 2019.

The nonprofit is working to gather a group of volunteers on Sunday, March 27, to help remove litter and other debris that has collected along the shores of Wheeler Lake. Volunteers will gather at the Joe Wheeler State Park Boat Ramp at 100 McLean Drive.

Wheeler Lake was impacted by an F-1 tornado in December 2019 which knocked down thousands of trees and destroyed a good portion of the park. The Joe Wheeler State Park campgrounds reopened in February for the first time since that tornado.

“Long after natural disasters pass through a community, the debris from the damage remains in our

waterways, breaking down to cause issues for the health of our water source and the river’s ecosystem,”

said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. “We’re grateful to

AFTCO, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation, our partners, and the

volunteers for making it possible to restore these parts of the river to their beautiful, natural setting.”

The national nonprofit organization Living Lands & Waters will be bringing five 30-foot workboats which means even more volunteers can lend a hand. Usually, KTNRB can accommodate 30 volunteers but with the additional supplies, up to 60 people can participate.

The other events in the Grand Slam Cleanup series include cleaning up after flooding at Pickwick Lake, Miss. and Kentucky Lake in Waverly and Paris, Tenn.

Cleanup will start at 1:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m., volunteers should bring a mask, bottled water, closed-toed shoes, pants and it’s recommended to also bring sunscreen and bug spray.

Anyone interested in helping with the cleanup at Wheeler Lake on Sunday can register with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful here.