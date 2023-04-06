LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A teenager has been taken to the hospital after a semi-truck and car collided on Highway 101 near County Road 92, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

A spokesperson with the LCSO says the injuries to the teen are not life-threatening.

Both lanes of traffic are blocked due to the overturned semi-truck. LCSO says the road is impassable and travelers are advised to find an alternative route.

If you cannot avoid the area, authorities encourage you to use extreme caution while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Authorities say the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

News 19 will bring an update when the road reopens.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.